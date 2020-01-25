Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Mary Eileen BREWER


1925 - 2020
Mary Eileen BREWER Notice
BREWER Mary Eileen 12.11.1925~20.1.2020

Passed away peacefully after a good long life on the 20th of January, 2020, at Mercy Place, Albury. Aged 94 years. Loved daughter of Clara and Arthur (both dec). Much loved sister of Arthur, Marge, Frank, Bert, Gwen, Kath, Ted and Reg (all dec). Sister-in-law of Marge. Loved by all of her nieces and nephews and their families.



'Always Remembered'



Thank you to the staff at Mercy Place for 13 years of caring for Mary.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 25, 2020
