Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Allan Street
Henty
Mary Helen BULLOCK


1925 - 2019
Mary Helen BULLOCK Notice
BULLOCK (nee O'Brien) Mary Helen 'Marie' Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Henty Hospital on Sunday, 1st December 2019. Beloved wife of Peter (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Miriam & Lindsay, Martin & Pam, Jeannette & Peter, Pauline & John and Irene & Damian. Loving Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Marie Bullock will be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Allan Street, Henty on Monday, 9th December 2019. Following the Service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Yerong Creek Cemetery, Mittagong Yerong Creek Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019
