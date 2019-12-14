|
|
BETHUNE (nee Scales) Mary Margaret Born 30.06.1925 Loved and loving wife of Neil (dec), daughter of Jack & Flo (both dec), sister of Colin (dec), Flora, Mervyn & Dawn, mother of Robert, Barbara, Wendy & Helen, mother in law of Louise, Harvey & Tony, grandmother of Sam, Kate, Tom, Rebecca, Albert, James, Sophie, Adele & Edward. Passed away peacefully at Regis East Malvern on 11/12/2019. Many thanks to the Regis community & staff for the wonderful care they provided to Mary and the family. At rest now after a joyous and active life.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 14, 2019