More Obituaries for Maureen STIRLING
Maureen Frances STIRLING

Maureen Frances STIRLING Notice
STIRLING (Reid) Maureen Frances Died peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, at Abbey House, Mittagong. Aged 90. Loved wife of Bill (dec) for 68 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Jenny, Mark and Claudia, Carlene, Reid and Mairead. Cherished Nan of Ben, Alix, Andrew and Lauren, Zoe and Tyrone Redman, Ryan and Anna, Cian and Conor. Great Nan of Noah, Ryan, Jamie, Llewellyn, Natalie, Catherine, Nicholas, Dane and Beau. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A private family service will be held in Bowral on Wednesday 9th October 2019. A memorial service will be held in Albury on a later date. Will always be remembered and sadly missed.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 5, 2019
