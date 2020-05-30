Home

Maureen WESLEY


1928 - 2020
Maureen WESLEY Notice
WESLEY Maureen 20.8.1928 - 27.5.2020



Passed away peacefully at UPA Lavington. Much loved wife of Leo (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of John & Janette, Valda (dec), Maree, Kevin & Lany. Adored Nana Wes to Matthew & Shelley, Stephen & Janien, Marita & Dave, Anthony & Kirsten, Brendan & Emily, Angela & Ben, Kim & Tom, Michael, Leah, Dominic, Allison & Ash, Lauren & Morgan and Brett. Special Great-Nana to Ella, Paige, Kyben, Quinn, Ryan, Eloise, Nick, Olivia, Grace, William, James, Olivia, Isabelle, Lara, Charlie, Jack, Penelope and Sophia.



In God's Loving Care.



A private service will be held.



Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
