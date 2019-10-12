|
MILLIGAN Maxwell Alan 6.09.1959 - 5.10.2019
Passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son at his side. Dearly loved husband of Trish. Loved father and father in-law of Tim and Michelle. Adored poppy of Ava and Ruby. Loved son of Alan and Judy. Big Brother to Trevor (dec), Julie and Wayne, Christine and Wayne. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Peter Love for his, compassion and support to Max and his family.
My darling Maxy,
My best friend, my soul mate, my hero
My body is full of sadness,
That you are no longer here
The pain is only soothed,
By the memories I hold so dear
Your memory is my keepsake,
with which we'll never part,
Although you are now sleeping,
you will always have my heart,
Rest in peace my love.
Your loving wife Trish
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 12, 2019