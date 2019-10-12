Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Hossack Funeral Homes
435 Wilson Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6041 3855
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell MILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Alan MILLIGAN


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Maxwell Alan MILLIGAN Notice
MILLIGAN Maxwell Alan 6.09.1959 - 5.10.2019



Passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son at his side. Dearly loved husband of Trish. Loved father and father in-law of Tim and Michelle. Adored poppy of Ava and Ruby. Loved son of Alan and Judy. Big Brother to Trevor (dec), Julie and Wayne, Christine and Wayne. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Peter Love for his, compassion and support to Max and his family.



My darling Maxy,

My best friend, my soul mate, my hero

My body is full of sadness,

That you are no longer here

The pain is only soothed,

By the memories I hold so dear

Your memory is my keepsake,

with which we'll never part,

Although you are now sleeping,

you will always have my heart,

Rest in peace my love.

Your loving wife Trish
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.