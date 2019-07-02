KELLY Maxwell Desmond 18th February 1941 - 2nd July 2018 God looked around His garden, And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you, And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids And whispered, 'Peace be thine'. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Loving father & father-in-law of Maxine, Scott & Stuart. Adored Poppy of Rachael & Jane. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Published in The Border Mail on July 2, 2019