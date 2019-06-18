Home

Maxwell John SURTEES

Maxwell John SURTEES Notice
SURTEES Maxwell John 4/7/1938 - 15/6/2019

Loved husband of Joan (Nixon) and father of Sharon, Rowan and Kerrie.

Grandad to Jamie, Harry, Thomas, Jessica, Melissa and Emma.

At Peace now





Surtees, Maxwell John

My beloved husband for 56 1/2 years.

Till we meet again.

Rest in Peace

Joan





Surtees, Maxwell John

Cherished father to Sharon, father-in-law to Peter and granddad to Jamie.





Surtees, Maxwell John

Loved father of Rowan, father-in-law of Bev.

Grandad of Harry and Tom.

Always Remembered





Surtees, Maxwell John.

Loving father and father-in-law of Kerrie and Charlie, granddad to Jessica, Melissa and Emma

Cherished Always
Published in The Border Mail on June 18, 2019
