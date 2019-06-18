|
|
SURTEES Maxwell John 4/7/1938 - 15/6/2019
Loved husband of Joan (Nixon) and father of Sharon, Rowan and Kerrie.
Grandad to Jamie, Harry, Thomas, Jessica, Melissa and Emma.
At Peace now
Surtees, Maxwell John
My beloved husband for 56 1/2 years.
Till we meet again.
Rest in Peace
Joan
Surtees, Maxwell John
Cherished father to Sharon, father-in-law to Peter and granddad to Jamie.
Surtees, Maxwell John
Loved father of Rowan, father-in-law of Bev.
Grandad of Harry and Tom.
Always Remembered
Surtees, Maxwell John.
Loving father and father-in-law of Kerrie and Charlie, granddad to Jessica, Melissa and Emma
Cherished Always
Published in The Border Mail on June 18, 2019