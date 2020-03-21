|
|
WALKER Maxwell Linden 15.06.1923 - 17.03.2020
Max passed away at Albury Base Hospital on March 17, 2020 aged 96. Much loved father of Terry & Bev, Jan & Merv, Graham & Pam. Loved grandad of Kylie, Mandy, Lyndal, Matthew, Andrew, Shelley and Shane, Jessica and James, James and Lucinda and adored great grandad of his 5 great grandchildren. 82 years in the saw-milling industry, untold achievements and any memories.
The sound of the sawmill and
chainsaws were music to his ears.
Now at rest with Mum
~~~~~
Much loved husband of Margaret (dec). Son of Walter (Bob) and Isobel Walker (both deceased) brother of Gladys (dec) Ken (dec) Elsie (dec) Maisie (dec) and Beth Ritchie.
Never forgotten by all who
knew and loved him.
Now at Peace
~~~~~
Loved father of Graham and Pam, a very special grandad to Jessica and James, James and Lucy, adored great grandad of Ethan, Anna and Zoe. Thanks, dad for instilling in me your knowledge and work ethic.
Treasured memories of our times
at Bermagui and lunches
at Dederang store.
~~~~~
Died March 17, 2020. Much loved brother of Beth and Bill Ritchie (Moe) Fond Uncle of Chris, Kaye and Libby and their families.
Gone to rest after a
long and eventful life.
Due to the current regulations
a private funeral will be held.
A memorial service for Max
will be held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 21, 2020