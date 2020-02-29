Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
10 Blair Street
Culcairn
Melda Doris (Judy) MACKIE


1931 - 2020
Melda Doris (Judy) MACKIE Notice
MACKIE (nee Brand) Melda Doris (Judy) 18.7.1931 - 27.2.2020



Of Culcairn passed away at Culcairn Residential Aged Care, aged 88. Loving wife of Keith (dec). Precious Mum to Leah & David, Robert & Joy and Scott & Roxanne. A loving Nan to 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



We may not see your face now,

just your picture in a frame.

But forever you'll be remembered.

In loving hearts you'll remain.

And in memories of happy times

you'll be with us forever.

So many memories to treasure.

A special lady, always in our hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
