MACKIE (nee Brand) Melda Doris (Judy) 18.7.1931 - 27.2.2020
Of Culcairn passed away at Culcairn Residential Aged Care, aged 88. Loving wife of Keith (dec). Precious Mum to Leah & David, Robert & Joy and Scott & Roxanne. A loving Nan to 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
We may not see your face now,
just your picture in a frame.
But forever you'll be remembered.
In loving hearts you'll remain.
And in memories of happy times
you'll be with us forever.
So many memories to treasure.
A special lady, always in our hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020