BROUGHTON A memorial service to honour the life of Mrs Merle Broughton will be held at St Mary's Function Centre, Lawrence Street, Myrtleford on MONDAY (August 26, 2019) commencing at 1.00pm. Please wear something pink in honour of Merle. Private cremation will have preceded the service. In lieu of flowers a donation to Dementia Australia would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 21, 2019