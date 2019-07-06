Home

LUMBY (Keat) Merlyn Jean (Merl) Passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2019 with family by her side. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Walter and Maud Keat (of Gundowring) and much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Aleck and Valda Keat, Nell and Alex Coulston, Fred and Gwen Keat. Loving wife of John (dec), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Michael and adored Nan of Jordan. Loved sister-in-law of Heather and Trevor Prentice, Jim and Barbara (dec) Newton. Sad are the hearts that love you, Silent are the tears that fall, Living here without you, Is the hardest part of all. Mum, how blessed I was to be given, a mother as wonderful as you. Since the day you first held me in your arms, Our special bond just grew. The joy and laughter that we shared, The happy times and the sad. Your love and guidance throughout the years, Just showed me how much you cared. You have always been there with me Mum, And you loved me till the end. So with all my heart and soul, I love you Mum, my best friend. Love Sharon Darling Nan, I would like to say, How grateful I'll always be, For your love and support throughout the years, And all that you have done for me. I'll hold you close within my heart, And there you will remain, To walk beside me throughout my life, Until we meet again. "Love you to the moon and back" Love Jordan



Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019
