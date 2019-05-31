|
|
NEWTON Merwyn Elizabeth 30.8.1936 - 24.5.2019
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Care Albury. Late of Springdale Heights and formally of 'Oakdene' Walla Walla and Canberra. Merwyn built her life on God's grace and was willing to share her love and presence with her many relations and friends. The eldest child of David and Rachel Newton (both dec). Sister of Ian (dec) and Max. Loving sister in law of Allayne. Much loved aunt of Andrew, Ross & Sarah, Jennifer & Richard and Bryant. Great aunt of Annabelle, Maeve and William.
'Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven.'
Published in The Border Mail from May 31 to June 1, 2019