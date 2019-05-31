Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Merwyn NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merwyn Elizabeth NEWTON


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Merwyn Elizabeth NEWTON Notice
NEWTON Merwyn Elizabeth 30.8.1936 - 24.5.2019



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Care Albury. Late of Springdale Heights and formally of 'Oakdene' Walla Walla and Canberra. Merwyn built her life on God's grace and was willing to share her love and presence with her many relations and friends. The eldest child of David and Rachel Newton (both dec). Sister of Ian (dec) and Max. Loving sister in law of Allayne. Much loved aunt of Andrew, Ross & Sarah, Jennifer & Richard and Bryant. Great aunt of Annabelle, Maeve and William.



'Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven.'
Published in The Border Mail from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.