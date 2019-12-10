Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Raymond BUNT

Add a Memory
Michael Raymond BUNT Notice
BUNT Michael Raymond Michael passed away suddenly on Sunday December 8 2019 at Apollo Bay aged 47 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Kate and much-loved father of Ashleeeh, Zara and Macca and pa to Kaitlyn.

Michael was the son of Mary Coulston and Neville Bunt, brother to Marie and son in law of Julie and Peter Glare.



With an aching heart and tears unseen

Wishing your absence was only a dream.



For funeral arrangements please see later paper.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -