BUNT Michael Raymond Michael passed away suddenly on Sunday December 8 2019 at Apollo Bay aged 47 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Kate and much-loved father of Ashleeeh, Zara and Macca and pa to Kaitlyn.
Michael was the son of Mary Coulston and Neville Bunt, brother to Marie and son in law of Julie and Peter Glare.
With an aching heart and tears unseen
Wishing your absence was only a dream.
For funeral arrangements please see later paper.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 10, 2019