Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Michael William MOSBEY

Michael William MOSBEY Notice
Mosbey Michael William Family and friends of the late Michael Mosbey are invited to attend the celebration of his life which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Sons Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong Street, North Albury on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 10am. At conclusion of the service, the cortage will leave for the Glenmourus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus Street, Glenroy. In leiu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fragile X Association, envelopes will be avaliable at the service.



Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
