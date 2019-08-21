|
|
Shute Michele Lee Late of Iluka. Dearly beloved Wife of Mick (dec). Loving Mother of Graham, Wesley, Malcolm, Domie and Myf. Loving Mother-in-law to Sharon, Mark and Leanne. Dear Grandmother to Rebekah, Kathryn, Michael, Taylah, Mitchell and Kendell. Dear Great-Grandmother to Freya, Ella, Haven and Darcy. Passed away peacefully 19 August 2019. AGED 73 YEARS Relatives and friends of the late Michele Shute are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles Street, Iluka, Monday 26 August 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Hope & Alan Bennett Riverview Funerals Maclean 02 6645 2699
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 21, 2019