VALENZISI Michele (Mike) Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 6th December 2019. Late of Farm 246 Cassia Road, Leeton. Dearly loved Father of Rose, Rita, Mary and Tony. Cherished Nonno of Fonzie and Andre Gomez. Son of Guiseppe and Rosa (both dec'd). Dear Brother and Brother-in-law of Jim & Rosa, Frank, Sam (dec'd), Tony (dec'd), Lina & Michele (dec'd) Fonte, Carmel & Sam Ieraci, and Mary (dec'd) & Sam Amato. Loved and respected by his Nephews, Nieces & their children, and his friends. Aged 84 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 11am, followed by an interment in the "Cappella of the Immaculate Conception" at the Leeton Cemetery. Watkins Funeral Directors Narrandera 6959 2062 Leeton 6953 3499
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 18, 2019