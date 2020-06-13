|
MCCOOKE Murray John 07.08.1947 - 10.06.2020
2789808 - 104 Signals
(Lance Corporal Murray McCooke).
Passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle, in the loving hands of Therese, surrounded by his 5 children. Soulmate to Therese. Loving Dad to Tierre, Troy, Carla, Kinta and Sharnie. Respected father-in-law to Paul, Ange, Rick and Troy. Adored Pa to Tess, Laura, Patrick, Rosie, Archie, Olive, Josie, Hazel, George, Moses, River and Wilde. Cherished Son of Dave (dec) and Joan (dec). Brother of Carol and David.
There will never be enough words to describe the genuine, loyal, kind hearted, gentle man we know, love and adore. A devoted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, Pa, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, stoic veteran and friend to so many. Murray was such a proud man and every challenge he endured in life, he faced it with courage, dignity, incredible strength and determination.
~~
My heart is broken, to love and to be loved by you Murray was a gift and a blessing I will always treasure until the end of time. You have left a beautiful legacy in our five children and 12 grandchildren to carry on your values of life. Rest peacefully my darling until we meet again. Xx Therese
~~
My beautiful Dad, Muz & Pa
So giving, so loving, so thoughtful. How proud I am of you can never be written in words, we will miss your beautiful smile, your cheeky grin, the way your eyes lit up when we walked in the room and the way you touched our neck to let us know you loved us and everything will be alright. You'll be with us Dad as the sun rises and sets each day. Love you Tierre, Paul, Tess, Laura, Patrick & Rosie xxxx
~~
To our dearest Dad/Muzz and beloved Pa, we will remember your smile, your courage and wisdom. Bottle tops and stories; Newspaper clippings, and sentimental gestures that we cherish. We will remember your love and warmth, your sunrise photos and your messages. Rest in peace Dad, we will love you forever. Troy, Ange, Olive and Hazel xx
~~
Dad, it is with the duality of life I hold gratitude in my soul. Love trumps every time. Loads of love Carla and Moses
~~
To our very cherished Dad, Muzza and Pa, I don't think you realised just how much you touched people Dad, you're adored and loved by so many. We are the lucky ones dad, to know you was an honour, to be your family and absolute gift. Your incredible strength, determination and massive BIG heart will live on in us forever. Thanks for leaving such a huge legacy Dad, until we hug again, we look forward to the little signs and the sunrises and sunsets. Loads of Love Kinta, Rick, Archie, Josie and George xxxxx
~~
To our loving Dad, Murray and Pa...You gifted us with True North, for love, beauty, courage and so forth. For those so fortunate to hold you dear, you left us knowing, you're always near. Thank you for loving us. Our love forever, Sharnie, Troy, River and Wilde. Grrrr xx
~~
Due to the current restrictions we all face, Murray will be farewelled privately by his family. At a later date to honour Murray's wishes, family and friends will be invited to celebrate his life at a memorial service.
Murray will take his final journey to Glenmorus Memorial Gardens Cemetery with a socially distanced guard of honour along Union Road (near the cemetery) at 12:15pm, Wednesday 17th June 2020.
Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020