REILLY Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr Myles Edward Reilly will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Arundel Street, Benalla on Friday 9th August, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for Burial at the Benalla Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council of Victoria in memory of Myles would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the Church. N J TODD FUNERAL DIRECTORS FUNERAL DIRECTORS EUROA 1800 352 425 BENALLA 03 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 6, 2019
