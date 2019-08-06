Home

REILLY Myles Edward 18.04.1929 - 02.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at North East Health, Wangaratta from medical complications after a long battle with illness. Loved and devoted Husband of Maureen (dec), father of Philip, Paul, Sandra and John (dec) and father-in-law of Donna and Allan. Adored Pop of Bridget, Caitlin, Jake, Angus and Lachlan. Forever loved and in our Hearts.. Special thanks to the medical and nursing staff of North East Health Wangaratta Critical Care Unit.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 6, 2019
