Colin & Pam Ling Funeral Directors
70 Main St
Rutherglen, Victoria
(02) 6032-8881
Myrtle Grace MORKEL

Myrtle Grace MORKEL Notice
Morkel Myrtle Grace Of Yackandandah formally of Chiltern, Melbourne, Perth and Cape Town (South Africa) At Yamaroo Aged Care Yackandandah on July 9th 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Henry (dec) loved and loving mother and mother in-law of Christal and Tony; Philena and Tom; Lenni (Charlene) and Nigel. Loved grandma and GG of four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Thinking of love that we shared, miss me but let me go. As per Myrtle's wishes a private cremation has been held. Colin and Pam Ling Chiltern and District Funeral Directors Locally owned 02 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on July 13, 2019
