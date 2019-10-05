|
|
ROOKE (Scott) Nancy Joan OAM (Auntie Nancy) Respected Wiradjuri Elder Nancy Rooke passed away on Thursday 3rd October, 2019 at the Albury Base Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved wife of Chris. A wonderful and loving mother to Tony, Terry, Anne-Mariee, Liz, Julie, Cathy and their families. Sister to Wally (dec), John, Yvonne, Gail and Wendy. A grandma and great grandma to many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. Adored 'Aunty Nancy' to hundreds of people across the Albury-Wodonga community.
See a later edition of the
Border Mail for funeral details.
Always Loved, Always Remembered
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 5, 2019