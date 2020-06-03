|
|
SMITH Nancy Nancy passed away on Sunday May 31 2020 at Corowa Aged Care aged 81 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Dennis and much-loved mother and mother in law of Lorraine, Anne and Ross, Karen, and Malcolm and Nicole. Grandma to Luke (dec), Dean and Amanda, Samantha and Steve, Bree and Jordan, Chelsea and Mitch, Brydie, Jemma, Angus, and Codi-J. Ma ma to Lexi, Sophie, Kailey, Lilly and baby Danaher. Her pleasures were simple Her needs were few If her family were happy, then she was too. She gave us love in the fullest measure, Care, devotion and memories to treasure. She shared our hopes, our dreams, our tears, Thank you, Mum, for all those wonderful years. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on June 3, 2020