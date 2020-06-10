|
DAVIS Neil Ernest 19/11/1950 - 6/6/2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Raelene. Adoring father of Maree (dec.), Rebecca, Sarah, Kristy, Laura and their families. Dear brother of Ian, Butch and Jenny. A true gentleman with a unique ability to make everyone feel special. Forever in our hearts. Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private. Information to access a live-stream can be found at: http://neildavis.squarespace.com Here you can also contribute words on the impact that Neil had on your life. A celebration of Neil's life will take place at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
Published in The Border Mail on June 10, 2020