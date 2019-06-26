|
PATTISON Noel Joseph Layton 14.2.1942 - 22.6.2019 Banjo to many, but also a loving family man to us. You lived your life on your terms. You fought a good fight till the final siren. You showed strength and determination till the end. You will always be our greatest supporter, our loudest cheer squad, our main man and we will always be yours. All our love, Your darling, Colleen, Gaye, Jodie, Damien, Cherrie, Shane, Jayden, Molly, Zarlie and Ava Grace xoxox
Published in The Border Mail on June 26, 2019