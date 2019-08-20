|
|
DOBINSON Nola Merle (nee Carkeek)
20.11.1931-15.8.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Wodonga Hospital, formerly of Pine Mount, Cudgewa. Treasured and loved wife of Maurice. Very much loved and cherished mother of Jenny Cutler, Diny Bentley, Vicki Chalker and Leanne Dobinson. Loved mother in law to Trevor and Milton. Adored nan of Travis, Simon, Jessica; Daniel, Damien, Haylea. Old nan of Oliver, Lenny, Albie, Morgan and Violet.
Rest Peacefully Mum
It's Your Time Now
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 20, 2019