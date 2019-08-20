Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nola DOBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Merle DOBINSON


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Nola Merle DOBINSON Notice
DOBINSON Nola Merle (nee Carkeek)

20.11.1931-15.8.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Wodonga Hospital, formerly of Pine Mount, Cudgewa. Treasured and loved wife of Maurice. Very much loved and cherished mother of Jenny Cutler, Diny Bentley, Vicki Chalker and Leanne Dobinson. Loved mother in law to Trevor and Milton. Adored nan of Travis, Simon, Jessica; Daniel, Damien, Haylea. Old nan of Oliver, Lenny, Albie, Morgan and Violet.



Rest Peacefully Mum

It's Your Time Now
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.