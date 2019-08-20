Home

Nola Merle DOBINSON


1931 - 2019
Nola Merle DOBINSON Notice
DOBINSON Nola Merle (nee Carkeek)



To hear your voice, to see you smile,

To sit and talk a little while,

To be together in the same old way,

Would be my greatest wish today.

Cherishing the special times we shared.

Love from Jenny, Trevor and family.

~~~~~

Sad is the heart that loves you

Silent the tears still fall

Living my life without you

Is the hardest part of all.

Cherishing the times together.

Love Diny

~~~~~

To us you were some-one special

Some-one loving, kind and true.

You will never be forgotten,

As we thought the world of you.

Much loved

Vicki Milton and family.

~~~~~

Silent thoughts of times together

Hold memories that last forever,

I speak your name with love and pride,

I smile through tears I cannot hide

You left a place no-one else can fill.

Missing you mum,

Much love Lea.

~~~~~

My dearest friend,

Life is not measured by the years you lived,

But by the love you gave and the things you did.

Much love, Bev
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 20, 2019
