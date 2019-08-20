|
|
DOBINSON Nola Merle (nee Carkeek)
To hear your voice, to see you smile,
To sit and talk a little while,
To be together in the same old way,
Would be my greatest wish today.
Cherishing the special times we shared.
Love from Jenny, Trevor and family.
~~~~~
Sad is the heart that loves you
Silent the tears still fall
Living my life without you
Is the hardest part of all.
Cherishing the times together.
Love Diny
~~~~~
To us you were some-one special
Some-one loving, kind and true.
You will never be forgotten,
As we thought the world of you.
Much loved
Vicki Milton and family.
~~~~~
Silent thoughts of times together
Hold memories that last forever,
I speak your name with love and pride,
I smile through tears I cannot hide
You left a place no-one else can fill.
Missing you mum,
Much love Lea.
~~~~~
My dearest friend,
Life is not measured by the years you lived,
But by the love you gave and the things you did.
Much love, Bev
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 20, 2019