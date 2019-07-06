|
COYSH (Wynack) Norma May 15.9.27~3.7.19
Passed away peacefully at the Corryong Nursing Home.
Aged 91.
Loving Wife of Fred (dec).
Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Donald & Pat, Graeme(dec) & Bronwyn, Lynette (dec) & Bruce, Roxanne & David and Louise.
Loving Nanny to Tony, Colin, Tania, Josh, Kira, Jordan and Stephanie.
Adored Great Nanny to 7 Great-Grand children.
Always In Our Hearts.
The family would like to thank everyone from the Corryong Nursing Home, doctors & staff and to all her amazing friends in Corryong who made her final years so good.
Reunited with loved ones.
Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019