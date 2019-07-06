Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma COYSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma May COYSH


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norma May COYSH Notice
COYSH (Wynack) Norma May 15.9.27~3.7.19

Passed away peacefully at the Corryong Nursing Home.

Aged 91.

Loving Wife of Fred (dec).

Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Donald & Pat, Graeme(dec) & Bronwyn, Lynette (dec) & Bruce, Roxanne & David and Louise.

Loving Nanny to Tony, Colin, Tania, Josh, Kira, Jordan and Stephanie.

Adored Great Nanny to 7 Great-Grand children.



Always In Our Hearts.





The family would like to thank everyone from the Corryong Nursing Home, doctors & staff and to all her amazing friends in Corryong who made her final years so good.





Reunited with loved ones.

Loving Mum of Roxanne & David.

Treasured Nanny of Josh, Alex & Archie, Kira & Bailee, Jordan & Brodie & Stephanie.

Today, tomorrow our whole lives through, we will always love and remember you.

Back with Dad after so many years.
Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.