COSTIN (Holly) Olga Mary Holly passed away on Friday October 11 2019 at Borella House, Albury, aged 99 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Ernest (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Elsie and Kevin (dec) and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Winston, Lorna, Christopher (Jack) and Megan. Devoted friend of their partners. A great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Mum, your funeral is a mourning of your death, celebration of your life and acknowledgement of the endless efforts you've made to keep your family happy.
I will miss you.
Your loving daughter Elsie.
Mum, you were always a loving and supportive mother to me and all your grandchildren and great and great great grandchildren.
Now got to Muz, who awaits you.
Your loving son Pete.
Ma Costin, I will miss you. Rest peacefully with your loved ones.
Love Winston.
Ma, after many hours of trying the words don't come, the void that is left is so dark. Your reunion with Pa is bittersweet, the best grandma ever.
Always in my heart Lorna.
Treasured memories of our Grandma and Great Grandma will stay with us forever. The love and kindness you gave us will never be forgotten.
Chris, Jen, Russell and Adam.
Holly, when I first met you I thought you were a wonderful lady, I just wish I had known you for longer.
Your friend, Dickie Bates.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 16, 2019