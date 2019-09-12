|
HAWKING Olive Gwendoline You were the best Mum I could have had, you were so loved and will be sadly missed. Love from Gwen, Jack (dec) and family. Goodbye to a wonderful, loving, caring mother and friend. At peace. Lindsay, Heather and family. A wonderful, beautiful, caring mother and grandmother who was loved by all her large family. Will be sadly missed. Rod, Ann, Shaun, Wayne, Julie-Ann, Aaron and grandchildren. Goodbye to the best Mum anyone could have. Rest in peace. Love Neil, Kim and family. To one of the biggest hearts in the world, it's sad to see you go, but now you are pain free. Rest easy beautiful. Love from Sharon, Blake, Kirsty, Billy, Sway and Ruger. A loving grandma and nan. You will be sorely missed. Love Brian, Andy, Grace, Jack and Millie. How lucky we are to have had the most loving generous Grandma. A lovely lady who will be dearly missed. Love Greg, Sally, Patrick and Lucas. So strong and stubborn until the end. A big heart, wicked sense of humour and a beautiful person. Our special memories will last forever. Nan to Luke and Leah, Nan Olive to Nathan and Ani. Bye Nan, who's going to make the trifles at Xmas now. Miss you, Love Darren, Gyl, Ben and Harry. One amazing life comes to an end. But we are all the better for having known you. Thank you for everything you have done. Love Nic, Sean, Kiarah and Lochie. You lived a great life and fought hard to the end. You have left us with some great memories. Love and miss you forever. Leah, Brett and family. Rest easy Nan we miss you and love you. Cass, Troy, Maddi and Jake.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 12, 2019