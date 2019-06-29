|
NESBITT (nee Sanders) Olive Phylis Passed away on Thursday 27th June, 2019. Loved Wife of John. Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of John and Helen, Mark and Barbara and Anne. Loving Grandmother of Amanda, Aaron and Raschelle, Zac and Cassie, Jessica, Jeremy and Jenna. Also the bestus Great Grandmother to her seven little wonders. At peace and forever loved. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at the Albury Base Hospital, Medical Ward 2. The nursing staff went over and above their normal duties to keep Olive and family comfortable during her last days.
Published in The Border Mail on June 29, 2019