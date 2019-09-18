|
MILES Oliver Anthony "Ollie" Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital, Albury on Thursday 12th September 2019. Beloved husband of Judie. Loving father of Nathan and Naomi. Proud Pa of his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 62 years. A Celebration for the Life of Ollie Miles will be held at All Saint's Catholic Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Monday, 23rd September 2019 commencing at 2:00 PM. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the bereavement ladies will be accepted at the service. Rest In Peace
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 18, 2019