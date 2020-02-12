Home

WALSH Oliver James (Ollie) Passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020 at Riverwood Aged Care, Albury. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Bridget (Brennie). Loving father of Philip, Sandra & Denise. Loving father-in-law of Tracy, George & Robert. Adored grandfather of Iseabail, Emmet, Tobias, Myros, Brighdney, Patrick, Liam, Aidan, Callum & Imogen. Cherished great-grandfather of Yovani, Xander & Jagger(dec). 'Heaven Is Brighter Now' ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ I never will forget him for he made me what I am, thou he may be gone, memories linger on. How I miss 'my old man'. Your loving son, Philip. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Your loving daughter, Sandra. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ All my life all I own, everything is yours alone, Everyday my whole life through, I will spend just loving you. Your loving daughter, Denise. sosa i siochÃ¡in



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 12, 2020
