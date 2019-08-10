|
|
MCGRATH Ormond Ronald (Ron) 6.7.1927 - 7.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Yallaroo Lutheran Aged Care. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Loved father of Michael and David. Adored son of Thomas and Margaret (both Dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Nell (Dec), Aileen and John (Dec),
Betty and Burt (both Dec), Len (Dec) and Bet, Kevin (Dec), John (Dec), Hugh (Dec), Lionel (Dec), Noel (Dec) and Pearl, Neil, Max and Margaret, Margaret and Brian (Dec), Vance (Dec), and Sandra.
'Forever in our hearts'
Thank you to the management and staff at Yallaroo for all of their care and support.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019