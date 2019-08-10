Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for Ormond MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ormond Ronald (Ron) MCGRATH


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ormond Ronald (Ron) MCGRATH Notice
MCGRATH Ormond Ronald (Ron) 6.7.1927 - 7.8.2019



Passed away peacefully at Yallaroo Lutheran Aged Care. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Loved father of Michael and David. Adored son of Thomas and Margaret (both Dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Nell (Dec), Aileen and John (Dec),

Betty and Burt (both Dec), Len (Dec) and Bet, Kevin (Dec), John (Dec), Hugh (Dec), Lionel (Dec), Noel (Dec) and Pearl, Neil, Max and Margaret, Margaret and Brian (Dec), Vance (Dec), and Sandra.



'Forever in our hearts'



Thank you to the management and staff at Yallaroo for all of their care and support.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ormond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.