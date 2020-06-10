|
Vilczko Otto Ference Of Rutherglen At St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne On June 6 2020 Aged 65 years Beloved husband of Lynne (dec), loved and loving father and father-in-law of Suzanna and Aaron; Matthew and Kathleen; Nathaniel and Jessica; Cassandra and James and Veronica. Loving and devoted granddad of 14 grandchildren. Loved and sadly missed. Due to current COVID -19 restrictions a private family funeral will be held. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on June 10, 2020