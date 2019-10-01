Home

Pamela Fay BROWN


1946 - 2019
Pamela Fay BROWN Notice
BROWN (Miller) Pamela Fay 9.8.1946~27.9.2019



Formerly of Wodonga. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Place. Aged 73 years young. Dearly loved wife of Phillip Brown (Dec). Baby sister of Val and Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie and Peter, Michelle and Craig, Nicole and Jamie. Adored grandmother of eight grandchildren and great grandmother to nine great grandchildren.



'Forever in our hearts is where you will always be'

xxxxxx





Thank you to all the staff at Mercy Place Nursing Home for their love and support for Mum.
Published in The Border Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
