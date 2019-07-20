|
|
ROACH Patricia Ann (Pat) Of Wodonga, passed away peacefully on the 15th July 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved mother of Cindy and Nick, Terry and Sharryn, Michael and Wendy, Sharon and Peter and their families. Much loved nan and 'Old Nan' to her grand children and great grand children.
So dearly loved,
so sadly missed.
Little did we know what sorrow this day would bring, when your heart stopped beating, we could not do a thing. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Published in The Border Mail on July 20, 2019