Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sessions Funeral Services
179 Bridge St
Benalla, Victoria
5762-4977
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DUFFY

Add a Memory
Patricia DUFFY Notice
DUFFY (nee Leroy) Patricia Mary Late of Thoona, passed away peacefully at Eva Tilley Home, North Balwyn on 29 May 2020 aged 75 years. Loved and loving wife of Peter (dec). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Jacinta and Ramon, Anita and Daniel, Patrick and Chantelle. Loved and treasured Granny of Lily-Rose and Harry, Lizzie, Edwina and Annabel, Xavier, Christian and Leo. Remembered always for her dedication and love for her family, kindness and humility. The Duffy family regret that due to COVID 19 the funeral for Patricia Duffy will be a private service. N J Todd Funeral Directors Benalla 03 5762 2461 Euroa 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -