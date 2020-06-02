|
DUFFY (nee Leroy) Patricia Mary Late of Thoona, passed away peacefully at Eva Tilley Home, North Balwyn on 29 May 2020 aged 75 years. Loved and loving wife of Peter (dec). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Jacinta and Ramon, Anita and Daniel, Patrick and Chantelle. Loved and treasured Granny of Lily-Rose and Harry, Lizzie, Edwina and Annabel, Xavier, Christian and Leo. Remembered always for her dedication and love for her family, kindness and humility. The Duffy family regret that due to COVID 19 the funeral for Patricia Duffy will be a private service. N J Todd Funeral Directors Benalla 03 5762 2461 Euroa 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on June 2, 2020