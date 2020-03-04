Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
285 Beechworth Road
Wodonga
Patricia Ellen CONROY


1931 - 2020
Patricia Ellen CONROY Notice
CONROY (Leetham) Patricia Ellen Passed away peacefully on Monday, 2nd March, 2020, after a long battle. Adored wife of Jim and mother, mother-in-law and friend to Peter and Joan, Ellen, Allana and John, Bill and Caroline, Fred and Michelle. Loved Nanny to Dan and Alex, Rose and Sam, Theresa, Shayla, Matt and Penelope, Steve and Emily, Tom and Carlie, Sarah, Carter and her 5 darling great grandchildren.



Special thanks to Dr Giltrap and the Staff at Westmont for their loving care.



'Always loved and forever in our hearts

- at peace with Dad now'
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
