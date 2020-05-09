|
|
McLAURIN (nee Esler) Patricia "Joan" 19.7.1928 - 3.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Albury, age 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman (dec). Loving sister of Kevin (dec), Brian (dec), Sr Mary (dec), Sr Monica (dec), Laurie (dec), Clare & Enid. Much loved mother and mother in law of 12 children and there loving partners. Beloved grandmother of 52 and great grandmother 75 listed below in family groups. "Our love for you will always keep. It cannot fade, it lies too deep. With aching hearts we whisper low. God bless you Mum, we love you so." Peter & Mary McLaurin (dec): Shinead & Aidan Kilroy, (Muireann, Jarlath), Angela & Gary Kavanagh, (Adam, Ronan) Carmel & Bill Darlow: Sharon & Avi Lakhan, Fr Justin, Simon & Daniela, (Jozef), Matthew & Kylie, (Oscar, Evelyn). Marie & Michael Burton: Dominic & Barbara, (Reginald, Naomi, Isabella, Kateri, Patrick, Alexander, Evangeline). Teresa & Damien Tocher, (Julia, Rose, Gianna, Ze'lie, Ellen, Louis (dec), Augustina (dec), William). Luke & Genevieve, (Thomas, Charlotte, Matthew, Lucy, Xavier). Loretta & Anthony McFarlane, (Caitlan, Grace). John & Paige, (Ignatius, Raphael, Victoria, Vincent, Augustine, Imelda). Christopher. Bernadette & Andrew Flores, (Adelaide), Monique, Joseph. Margaret & Donald Shaw: Benjamin & Emily, (Jerome, Georgia, Madelyn, Sebastian, Reuben, Agnes). Marcus & Regina, (Celeste, Isaac, Jordan, Anthony). Carmen & Jason Price, (Malachi, Julius, Helena, Elias). Daniel & Sarah, (Raphael, Elsie, Albert, Audrey). Joachim. Gerard & Jennifer McLaurin (dec): Mary & David Miller, Paul & Priya, (Caspar, Adelaide). John, Lucy & Nick Percy, (Henry, Grace, Philippa). Jane & Thomas Stead, (Poppy, Vivienne, Sonny, Bonnie). Hugh & Fenelle, (Maelle, Clement, Heath). Mark (dec), Andrew & Theresa, Bede, Ruby. Brian & Susan McLaurin: Daniel, Joel & Danielle, (Stella), Emma. Francis & Lisa McLaurin: Xavier & Anna, (James, Patrick). Rebecca & Luke Newman, (Elsie). Katherine & Phil Davies: Jessica, Joshua, Patrick, Hannah, Jeremy. Bernadette Owen: Robert, Andrew, (Oliver), Damian, Rachel. Monica Whitehead: Jessica & James, (Lucas, Benjamin, Charlotte). Anna, (Michael), Kate, Samuel. James & Janelle McLaurin: Amelia, Yvette, Claire & Raquel. David McLaurin. "The gates of heaven opened wide. Our darling grandmother stepped inside." Due to current restrictions, the funeral for Joan McLaurin will be held at a future date to be advised. "In Gods Loving Care."
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020