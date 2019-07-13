Home

Patricia Joan WETTENHALL


1925 - 2019
Patricia Joan WETTENHALL Notice
WETTENHALL Patricia Joan Passed away peacefully on

8th July 2019.

Re-united with Hugh and Jenny



Survived by: Ian and Judy, Roger and Jess, Ross and Andrew Wettenhall; Annabelle and Richard, Ellie and Hugh Citroen.



Sally and Andrew, Roland, Harrison and Aston Scott;

Richard and Sammy and Freddie Stevens.



Alice and David, Henry and James Wood; Sarah and Nicholas and Lucinda Tucker.



Alexander and Vivienne, Georgia, Antonia and Maximilian Wettenhall.



The family would like to thank everyone from the Harry Jarvis wing at Holbrook Hospital for their compassion and kindness.



Funeral Friday 2nd August. Details to follow.



Published in The Border Mail on July 13, 2019
