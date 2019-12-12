|
Dickson Patricia June Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. December 9, 2019 Much loved and adored mother of Amanda and Ian, mother-in-law of Pat and David. Loving sister of Yvonne. Dearly treasured Grandma of Jason, Renee, Mitchell, Jaime, Lachlan, Kurt and Cassandra. Patricia's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden St, Sutherland NSW on Monday December 16, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 12, 2019