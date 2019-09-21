Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Katherine CATT

Add a Memory
Patricia Katherine CATT Notice
Catt (Wragge) Patricia Katherine 20/4/1954 - 15/9/2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Deniliquin after a long, brave battle, surrounded by her family. Daughter of Geoff and Katherine Wragge and sister of Sue Chatfield and Alan Wragge. Dearly loved wife of Andrew (dec). Much loved mother of Sarah, Angus and Hamish and mother in law of Hayley Catt and Ross Newton. Cherished grandmother of Jackson, Annabelle, William and Harry. Her unconditional love and generosity will always be with us. Not just for herself but for others she lived.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.