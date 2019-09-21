|
Catt (Wragge) Patricia Katherine 20/4/1954 - 15/9/2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Deniliquin after a long, brave battle, surrounded by her family. Daughter of Geoff and Katherine Wragge and sister of Sue Chatfield and Alan Wragge. Dearly loved wife of Andrew (dec). Much loved mother of Sarah, Angus and Hamish and mother in law of Hayley Catt and Ross Newton. Cherished grandmother of Jackson, Annabelle, William and Harry. Her unconditional love and generosity will always be with us. Not just for herself but for others she lived.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 21, 2019