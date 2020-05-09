|
|
McLaurin
Patricia Joan
In loving memory of the earthly life of Joan McLaurin, who modelled her own generous heart upon the heart of God.
"And she lit our drab existence with her simple faith and love,
And I know the angels lingered near to bear her prayers above,"
Beloved mother of Gerard, mother in law of Jennifer (dec), grandmother of Mary, Paul, John, Lucy, Jane, Hugh, Mark (dec), Andrew, Bede, Ruby and their spouses, great grandmother of Poppy, Caspar, Henry, Vivienne, Adelaide, Grace, Maëlle, Sonny, Clement, Bonnie, Pippa and Heath.
Lester and Sons Albury
(02) 6040 5066
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020