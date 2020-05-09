Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Patricia "Joan" McLaurin


1928 - 2020
Patricia "Joan" McLaurin Notice
McLaurin

Patricia Joan

In loving memory of the earthly life of Joan McLaurin, who modelled her own generous heart upon the heart of God.

"And she lit our drab existence with her simple faith and love,

And I know the angels lingered near to bear her prayers above,"

Beloved mother of Gerard, mother in law of Jennifer (dec), grandmother of Mary, Paul, John, Lucy, Jane, Hugh, Mark (dec), Andrew, Bede, Ruby and their spouses, great grandmother of Poppy, Caspar, Henry, Vivienne, Adelaide, Grace, Maëlle, Sonny, Clement, Bonnie, Pippa and Heath.

Lester and Sons Albury

(02) 6040 5066
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020
