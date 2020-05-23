Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Patricia Rosemary MAHER


1937 - 2020
Patricia Rosemary MAHER Notice
MAHER Patricia Rosemary 'Pat'

4.8.1937~20.5.2020

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 20th May, 2020, in Wodonga. Dearly loved wife of Haydn (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jan, David (dec), Greg and Gill, Cheryl and Greg, Kris and Deidre. Loved Nanna of 10 grandchildren and Great-Nanna of three great-grandchildren.



'You don't stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop laughing'.



A private family service has been held.



Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020
