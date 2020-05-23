|
MAHER Patricia Rosemary 'Pat'
4.8.1937~20.5.2020
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 20th May, 2020, in Wodonga. Dearly loved wife of Haydn (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jan, David (dec), Greg and Gill, Cheryl and Greg, Kris and Deidre. Loved Nanna of 10 grandchildren and Great-Nanna of three great-grandchildren.
'You don't stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop laughing'.
A private family service has been held.
Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020