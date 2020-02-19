Home

Patricia (Pat) SCOTT


1926 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT (nee Rutherford) Patricia (Pat) 29.11.1926 - 18.2.2020



Of Riverwood Retirement Village, West Albury passed away peacefully on the 18th February 2020, at Albury Base Hospital, aged 93. Loved wife of Arthur (dec). Mother and mother-in-law to Peter & Jeanine, John (dec), Michael (dec), Paul & Judy, Marianne & Bruce, Patricia & Jenny and Martin & Selina. Grandmother of Jadie, Miranda, Katherine, Mark, Dominic, Georgia, Andrew, Chloe and Celeste. Great grandmother of Sam, Grace and Jasper. Auntie to Elizabeth and Louise.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 19, 2020
