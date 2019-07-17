Resources More Obituaries for Patrick HATHAWAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick John (John) HATHAWAY

Passed away at the Albury Base Hospital, fought until the end. Very much loved husband of Beryl. Loved and admired dad and friend to Dale and Lawrence, Deidre and Chris, Kelly and Phil, Kasey and Ben. Proud Pop to Meg and Lucy; Kirsten, Patrick and Caitlin; Jess, Belle and Clancy; Lachie. Pop Pop of Abe and Lola.



'Thank you to Dr David Rutherford for your genuine care, as well as Dr Robertson, Dr Susu and the nursing staff in Medical Ward 1 -Albury Base (especially Sue, Danni, Gillian & Emma). Your kindness is appreciated.







Some days are diamonds



Some days are stone







A man I love is missing



A voice I love is still



A place vacant in my heart



That no one else can fill.



No matter how my life may change,



Or whatever I may do



I will always cherish the memories



Of the years I spent with you



Bye darl, love ya. Mum xx







Dear Dad,



You taught us lots about life, but most importantly you taught us to have pride in everything we do. We were so proud of you. There are no words to describe how much we will miss you.



Love always Dale & Lawrence xx







Thank you, Pop, for the times we shared,



The love you gave and the way you cared.



We treasure the times we had together,



And wish they could have gone on forever.



You have left a space no one can fill,



We miss you Pop and always will.



Forever love you, Lucy, Meg & Josh xx







Dad,



in your last moments with us you said, 'I have had a beautiful life!' Well, thank you for giving us a beautiful life too. Love & miss you so much



Deid & Chris xx







Pop,



no words we write can ever say



how sad and empty we feel today.



Others are taken, this we know,



But you are our best friend and we love you so.



Kirst, Patch & Bub xxx







Remembering you is easy;



we'll do it every day.



It's just the pain of losing you,



that will never go away.



Thank you, Dad, 'Scone Sunday' won't be the same without you



Kell & Phil xx







Pop,



If we could write a story about you,



it would be the greatest ever told,



Of a kind and loving man,



who had a heart of gold.



We could fill a million pages,



but still could never say,



Just how much we love



and miss you every day.



Jess & Sam, Belle, Clancy, Abe & Lola xxx







Dad,



you were brave, generous and honest. You taught us to speak up, stand up and always stick together. A man of your word, a voice of reason. If love could've saved you, you would've lived forever. Missed immeasurably. What will we all do without you?



Love Kase & Ben xx







Number 1 Pop - love you times infinity.



Lachie xx







