Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutheran Aged Care
Nicholson Place
Albury
Paul Gerhard JAESCHKE


1925 - 2019
Paul Gerhard JAESCHKE Notice
JAESCHKE Paul Gerhard 14.7.1925 - 30.11.2019





Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital on November 30th, 2019, aged 94.



Paul will be lovingly remembered by his dear friend John, Denise, Colleen and Paul, Jeremy, Claire and Elke, Jonathan, Andrew and Ellen.



A service in memory of Paul will be held at Lutheran Aged Care, Dellacourt (Granite Hall), Nicholson Place, Albury on Monday 9th December 2019 commencing at 2pm.



A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will take place in Loxton, South Australia, on Friday 3rd January 2020.



Isaiah 43:1 'I have called you by name; you are mine'



A private cremation has been held.



Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 7, 2019
