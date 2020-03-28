|
BREADY Dr Paul Kevin 23.1.1974~25.03.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 25th March, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Christina. Loved father of Finbar, Seamus and Ailish. Loved son of Kevin and Una. Son-in-law of Dan and Rhonda Toner. Loved brother of Claire, Nicola, Nuala and Emer. Brother-in-law of Brendan, Cathal, Gavin, JC and Peter.
'Loving memories are ours to keep'
Due to the Covid-19 Health Regulations a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020