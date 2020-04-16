|
|
SMITHWICK Peta Margaret (nee Sheekey)
12.7.1945 - 10.4.2020
Adored wife of Charlie and a wonderful mother of Kate, Jane and Felicity. Mother in law of Shaun, Scott and Kate. Sister of Ian. Loving grandmother of Alex, Tom, Olivia, Gabriella, Benjamin and Jack.
She slipped peacefully away after a short illness, on Good Friday morning. Sadly missed by a large circle of friends.
The family of Peta Smithwick advise that in light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time and look forward in celebrating Peta's life at a future date to be advised.
God Bless And Raise Your Glass.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 16, 2020